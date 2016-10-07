Moisture content in paddy: Khattar government gives relief to farmers

In a move aimed at giving relief to farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that paddy arriving in the grain markets with up to 22 per cent of moisture content can be procured by adjusting the weight in accordance with the moisture content.

Mr Khattar gave relief to the farmers during current Kharif procurement season, an official spokesman said here on Thursday.

“For instance, in case the content of moisture is more by one per cent after the fixed 17 per cent mark, the total weight of paddy would be reduced by one per cent. Similarly, if the moisture content is 19 per cent, the weight would be reduced by two per cent, in case of moisture content being 20 per cent, the weight would be reduced by three per cent and likewise..,” he said.

He said that reports were being received from farmers regarding value cut by the Commission Agents due to moisture content in paddy arriving in grain markets during the current procurement season.

New varieties of oats

Two new varieties of oats with better yields and nutritional quality have been identified for cultivation at national level, the Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) said on THursday.

The varieties — Central Oats OS 403 and Central Oats OS 405 — were developed at HAU, its Vice-Chancellor K. P. Singh said.

He said the Varietal Identification Committee of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has identified Central Oats OS 403 variety for release in the States of Haryana, Punjab, Uttrakhand and Rajasthan and Central Oats OS 405 for release in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and central Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Singh said that both are single cut varieties suitable for timely sown and irrigated conditions.

According to him, OS 403 has better nutritional qualities.

Besides, its seeds yield potential is 18-20 quintal per hectare and it is moderately resistant against leaf blight disease.

Similarly, OS 405 provides 513 quintal per hectare of green fodder and dry matter yield of nearly 115 quintal per hectare. Its seed yield potential is 16.7 quintal per hectare and it is also moderately resistant against leaf blight disease, he said. - PTI