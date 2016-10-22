Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on October 24 and lay foundation stone for the ‘Urja Ganga’ project, aimed at providing piped natural gas (PNG) to all the households in the city.

He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the doubling of Varanasi-Allahabad rail track and electrification of the Varanasi-Allahabad rail section and will dedicate to the nation a dual rail engine that runs on both electricity as well as diesel. The special engine has been manufactured in Diesel Locomotives Works (DLW), Varanasi, BJP functionaries said here.

Meanwhile, BJP workers have launched a cleanliness drive in the city ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit even as Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Human Resource and Development Mahendra Nath Pandey have set camp here to oversee preparations for the PM’s visit.

Officials of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), who flanked Pradhan, said Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have been invited for the foundation laying ceremony of ‘Urja Ganga’ project.

Modi during his visit may even lay the foundation stone for a road project worth Rs. 468 crore for four-laning of Phoolawaria road that will pass from Cantonment area here.

He may also release a special stamp, dedicating to this ancient city - Varanasi during his visit.

According to ADM (Protocol), Vidya Sagar Singh, Prime Minister Modi will fly from Mahoba by a special Indian Army helicopter on October 24, which will land at the Dereka helipad around 3-55 p.m. From there he will head straight away to the main venue at Dereka Inter college ground to lay the foundation stone for the various projects.

High security has been put in place ahead of the PM’s visit, he said.- PTI

