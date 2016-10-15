Delhi

Modi should speak few words on Vyapam scam: Congress

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak “few words” on alleged multi-crore Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board scam, or Vyapam scam, during his visit to inaugurate the ‘Shaurya Smarak’ here.

State BJP government was last year caught in the middle of a controversy over an admission-cum-recruitment scam, commonly know by MPPEB’s Hindi acronym Vyapam scam, with the alleged involvement of state ministers, senior bureaucrats and mysterious deaths of accused during the course of the investigation.



State Congress president Arun Yadav, in a letter to Mr. Modi, said, “Right in front of the Shaurya Smarak is the Vyapam building and I heard that in order to hide it from your eyes curtains were put up at the venue.”

“I hope that while standing in front of it (Vyapam office), you will say something on those innocent persons who were killed because of scam and also about lakhs of other aspirants who lost their future because of it. The CBI is probing the scam till date,” he said. - PTI

