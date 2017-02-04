Modi a shameless dictator: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday fired another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him a ‘shameless dictator’ ahead of voting in the Punjab and Goa Assembly elections.

“Modiji’s dirty tricks. Losing badly in Goa n Punjab, he tries to de-register the winning party 24 hrs before elections. Shameless dictator [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

The tweet comes after some sections of the media reported that the Income Tax Department on Thursday asked the Election Commission to cancel the Aam Aadmi Party’s status as a political party for allegedly filing “false and fabricated” audit reports on donations of more than ₹27 crore.

Questioning the timing of the move, the Delhi Chief Minister claimed that it was a “dirty trick” that the Prime Minister has used to avert the BJP’s drubbing in the two States, which go to polls on Saturday.