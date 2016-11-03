Mobile app to monitor Great Indian Bustard species

In order to protect the endangered Great Indian Bustard, locally known as “Godawan”, the Desert National Park authorities have developed a mobile application to monitor the movements of the avian.

According to Deputy Director of the Park Anup K. R., the app is being linked with special chips provided to the field staff. The field staff will upload messages and photographs and the network of chips will be monitored on a computer.

“This will help in assessing the location of the field staff and their observations of the bird. This will be useful in monitoring the movement of birds,” he said.

The data will be stored in a computer and the result of the initiative would be known in a period of two years, the official added. - PTIMobile app to monitor Great Indian Bustard species in Rajasthan

