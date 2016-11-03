Delhi

Mobile app to monitor Great Indian Bustard species

In order to protect the endangered Great Indian Bustard, locally known as “Godawan”, the Desert National Park authorities have developed a mobile application to monitor the movements of the avian.

According to Deputy Director of the Park Anup K. R., the app is being linked with special chips provided to the field staff. The field staff will upload messages and photographs and the network of chips will be monitored on a computer.

“This will help in assessing the location of the field staff and their observations of the bird. This will be useful in monitoring the movement of birds,” he said.

The data will be stored in a computer and the result of the initiative would be known in a period of two years, the official added. - PTIMobile app to monitor Great Indian Bustard species in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: In order to protect the endangered Great Indian Bustard, locally known as “Godawan”, the Desert National Park authorities have developed a mobile application to monitor the movements of the avian.

According to Deputy Director of the Park Anup K. R., the app is being linked with special chips provided to the field staff. The field staff will upload messages and photographs and the network of chips will be monitored on a computer.

“This will help in assessing the location of the field staff and their observations of the bird. This will be useful in monitoring the movement of birds,” he said.

The data will be stored in a computer and the result of the initiative would be known in a period of two years, the official added. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 2:07:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Mobile-app-to-monitor-Great-Indian-Bustard-species/article16091323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY