MoU on revamp of 7 govt colonies

Work is expected to start soon on the redevelopment of seven government colonies in New Delhi, some of which were constructed nearly half-a-century ago.

The seven General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies in New Delhi that are expected to undergo a revamp are Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur.

On Tuesday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between the Ministry of Urban Development, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) (India) Ltd. and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Urban Development Ministry Secretary Rajiv Gauba said the Ministry, along with the NBCC and CPWD will be redeveloping the seven GPRA colonies. Stating that Moti Bagh and Kidwai Nagar (East) had been redeveloped on similar lines earlier, he said the present initiative is much bigger, more significant and self-sustainable. The NBCC will redevelop Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, while the CPWD will redevelop Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur. The project was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 5.

Self-financing basis

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs.32,835 crore, including maintenance and operation costs for 30 years, a Ministry statement said. The project shall be implemented on self-financing basis by sale of commercial built up area of 8.07 lakh square metre, constructed at Nauroji Nagar and parts of Sarojini Nagar by the NBCC as part of the project.

The existing housing stock of 12,970 will be replaced by approximately 25,667 dwelling units, with supporting social infrastructure facilities, the Ministry said, adding that the construction of the project will be completed in five years in a phased manner.

