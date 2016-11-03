Mizoram will become gateway to Southeast Asia: Governor

Mizoram Governor Lt Gen (retd) Nirbhay Sharma said on Wednesday that the Northeastern State, which till now was an outpost of India, is well on its way to becoming the gateway to Southeast Asia.

“Mizoram is the most peaceful State in the Northeast after 1986 and has no place for caste or class,” he said.

Mr Sharma was speaking at a function organised by the Central Hindi Institute in Agra where a Hindi-Mizo dictionary was released.

The Governor said Hindi’s growing popularity in the Northeast has helped integration of the region with the national mainstream.

“The Indian armed forces played a big role in popularising Hindi in the Northeast and now the Bollywood is giving it a momentum,” he said.-- IANS