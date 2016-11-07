Missing JNU student’s mother, sister detained

The mother and sister of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, missing now for 23 days, were on Sunday detained when they, along with scores of agitating students, tried to take out a protest march to India Gate, demanding intensified police efforts to trace him.

Fatima Nafees, mother of Najeeb, along with the students, who were on their way to India Gate, was allegedly dragged into a bus by the Delhi police.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the action and visited the police station. Ms. Nafees and her daughter Sadaf were later released.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kejriwal met President Pranab Mukherjee, and said he had been given an assurance that the President would seek a report from the Home Ministry and the JNU administration.

The Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to the President expressing concern over the “worrisome” situation prevailing in the university. — PTI