Delhi

Missing JNU student’s mother, sister detained

Police restrain the mother of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed during a protest in New Delhi on Sunday.—PHOTO: PTI

Police restrain the mother of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed during a protest in New Delhi on Sunday.—PHOTO: PTI  

The mother and sister of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, missing now for 23 days, were on Sunday detained when they, along with scores of agitating students, tried to take out a protest march to India Gate, demanding intensified police efforts to trace him.

Fatima Nafees, mother of Najeeb, along with the students, who were on their way to India Gate, was allegedly dragged into a bus by the Delhi police.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the action and visited the police station. Ms. Nafees and her daughter Sadaf were later released.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kejriwal met President Pranab Mukherjee, and said he had been given an assurance that the President would seek a report from the Home Ministry and the JNU administration.

The Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to the President expressing concern over the “worrisome” situation prevailing in the university. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 9:15:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Missing-JNU-student%E2%80%99s-mother-sister-detained/article16438403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY