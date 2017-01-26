Delhi

Minors held with ₹2 lakh at airport

Two boys, aged 12 and 15, were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after they were found carrying bags filled with about ₹2 lakh cash.

The two, from Imphal, reportedly picked up the money from their grandmother’s house. Officials said the security personnel grew suspicious when they saw the youngsters moving around the ticket counter in a suspicious manner.

No valid documents

CISF personnel intercepted the duo and found they had arrived from Imphal and wanted to travel to the United States but had no valid documents. “The boys were not accompanied by any guardian. Subsequently, CISF surveillance staff verified the credentials of both of them by calling at their home after taking telephone numbers from them and came to know that both boys came from Imphal without informing their parents,” the officials said.

It was also found that a missing complaint had been lodged for the two in a local police station in Imphal in Manipur few days back.

“Some clothes, books and a cash of ₹1.94 lakh was recovered from their bag. A relative of the boys, also a senior police official, told security personnel that the money was apparently taken by the boys from their grandmother’s house without informing anyone,” the officials said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 4:25:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Minors-held-with-%E2%82%B92-lakh-at-airport/article17098251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY