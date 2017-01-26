Minors held with ₹2 lakh at airport

Two boys, aged 12 and 15, were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after they were found carrying bags filled with about ₹2 lakh cash.

The two, from Imphal, reportedly picked up the money from their grandmother’s house. Officials said the security personnel grew suspicious when they saw the youngsters moving around the ticket counter in a suspicious manner.

No valid documents

CISF personnel intercepted the duo and found they had arrived from Imphal and wanted to travel to the United States but had no valid documents. “The boys were not accompanied by any guardian. Subsequently, CISF surveillance staff verified the credentials of both of them by calling at their home after taking telephone numbers from them and came to know that both boys came from Imphal without informing their parents,” the officials said.

It was also found that a missing complaint had been lodged for the two in a local police station in Imphal in Manipur few days back.

“Some clothes, books and a cash of ₹1.94 lakh was recovered from their bag. A relative of the boys, also a senior police official, told security personnel that the money was apparently taken by the boys from their grandmother’s house without informing anyone,” the officials said.