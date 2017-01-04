Minor gangraped in public toilet

A 14-year-old was allegedly gangraped by two teenagers inside a public toilet at a transit camp in Anand Parbat on December 31.

The girl had stopped to use the toilet on her way back from a nearby shop when the youth entered the premises and raped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. The girl, whose family relocated here from Kathputli Colony after the recent demolition, went back to her tent and stayed quiet.

Her mother came to know about the assault when the girl complained of pain in the abdomen. She was taken for medical examination, which confirmed rape. Based on her statement, a case under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Anand Parbat police station. The accused have been apprehended. The police said they claimed to be juveniles. Their claims are being verified.