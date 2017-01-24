Delhi

Metro services to be affected

Services of the Delhi Metro will be affected on January 26 as part of security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said the measures were being taken as per the Delhi Police’s instructions. The lines that will be affected are HUDA City Centre–Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre–Dwarka Sector 21, and Yamuna Bank-Vaishali.

Interchange available

On the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli line, entry and exit will remain closed between 6 a.m. and 12 noon at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations. Entry and exit will remain closed between 8.45 a.m. and 12 noon at the Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg stations.

Central Secretariat station will be available for interchange.

On the Dwarka Sector 21–Noida City Centre and the Vaishali-Yamuna Bank lines, train services will be stopped at Mandi House and Pragati Maidan stations when the parade passes under the Tilak Bridge.

On January 29, services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be available from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Also, all Metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 a.m. on January 25 to 2 p.m. on January 26.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:56:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Metro-services-to-be-affected/article17084472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY