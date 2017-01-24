Metro services to be affected

Services of the Delhi Metro will be affected on January 26 as part of security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said the measures were being taken as per the Delhi Police’s instructions. The lines that will be affected are HUDA City Centre–Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre–Dwarka Sector 21, and Yamuna Bank-Vaishali.

Interchange available

On the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli line, entry and exit will remain closed between 6 a.m. and 12 noon at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations. Entry and exit will remain closed between 8.45 a.m. and 12 noon at the Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg stations.

Central Secretariat station will be available for interchange.

On the Dwarka Sector 21–Noida City Centre and the Vaishali-Yamuna Bank lines, train services will be stopped at Mandi House and Pragati Maidan stations when the parade passes under the Tilak Bridge.

On January 29, services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be available from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Also, all Metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 a.m. on January 25 to 2 p.m. on January 26.