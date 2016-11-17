Mathura tops list in disposing cases at National Lok Adalat

With the disposal of more than 1.15 lakh cases in the National Lok Adalat held recently, Mathura has topped the list in clearing the maximum number of cases in the eight districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

“This was possible owing to the collective effort of the judiciary, executive, departmental officers, banks, insurance companies, officers of mobile companies and others,” District Judge Ramesh Tewari said.

While judicial officers burnt the midnight oil to sort out the cases, revenue and executive officers ensured that every eligible litigant gets timely information, he said.

“Holding Vidhik Saksharata Shivir up to the village panchayat level, not only paid rich dividends but also helped overcome shortage of officers and absence of few advocates who were taking interest in the National Lok Adalat, but could not attend it as they all had gone to appear in HJS examination held on the same day,” Mr. Tewari said.

Mathura tops with 1,15,547 settled cases, while 6,114 cases were cleared in Kasganj district.

In Agra division, Mathura has the highest number of cases cleared while in Agra 98,849 cases were cleared, in Mainpuri 84,993, in Ferozabad 78,490 and in Etah 59,157 cases were disposed.

In Aligarh division, Aligarh tops with 76,765 settled cases whereas Hathras stood second with 33,464 number of settled cases. Kasganj could clear only 6,114 cases. “Encouraged by notching top position in eight districts, efforts would be made to settle more cases in monthly Lok Adalats,” Mr. Tewari added. - PTI