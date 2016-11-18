Many foreigners left in the lurch

U.S. resident Rhett arrived with his friends in Delhi on November 8 to “experience India”. Instead, he was left with a wad of obsolete domestic currency notes that disrupted his travel plans in the country.

“We arrived here last Tuesday and got our dollars converted to Indian currency. We realised later that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes were not being accepted. Our hotel did not accept big notes,” he said.

U.K. resident Patricia Hames, who is visiting Delhi for the first time, said: “I am making do with credit cards as much as I can, but getting a small thing like a cup of coffee or buying handicraft items from the local market is a hassle. I can pay by card at Starbucks, but I didn’t come here to experience what I already have in England.”

Brazilian Octavio Franco said: “I was in Agra and could not get proper currency to pay for the ticket fee to see Taj Mahal. Finally, I got my foreign notes exchanged through touts, suffering a bit of financial loss.”

Several foreigners said though it was a huge inconvenience for them, so many Indians, especially the poor, were suffering as well. However, many tourists praised their guides for helping them out in the hour of crisis. “I came to India with my girlfriend. It was getting very difficult, but I am glad our guide is helping us cope,” said Joe, who is from London. — PTI