Many foreigners left in the lurch

U.S. resident Rhett arrived with his friends in Delhi on November 8 to “experience India”. Instead, he was left with a wad of obsolete domestic currency notes that disrupted his travel plans in the country.
“We arrived here last Tuesday and got our dollars converted to Indian currency. We realised later that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes were not being accepted. Our hotel did not accept big notes,” he said.
U.K. resident Patricia Hames, who is visiting Delhi for the first time, said: “I am making do with credit cards as much as I can, but getting a small thing like a cup of coffee or buying handicraft items from the local market is a hassle. I can pay by card at Starbucks, but I didn’t come here to experience what I already have in England.”
Brazilian Octavio Franco said: “I was in Agra and could not get proper currency to pay for the ticket fee to see Taj Mahal. Finally, I got my foreign notes exchanged through touts, suffering a bit of financial loss.”
Several foreigners said though it was a huge inconvenience for them, so many Indians, especially the poor, were suffering as well. However, many tourists praised their guides for helping them out in the hour of crisis. “I came to India with my girlfriend. It was getting very difficult, but I am glad our guide is helping us cope,” said Joe, who is from London. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor