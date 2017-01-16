Manoj Tiwari rejigs Delhi BJP

Newly-appointed state unit chief Manoj Tiwari announced a significant rejig in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with civic polls around the corner.
Mr. Tiwari announced a team consisting of 35 office bearers including prominent former Aam Aadmi Party leader Shazia Ilmi.
The new team comprises of 8 vice-presidents, 3 general secretaries, 6 spokespersons, 9 secretaries, and 6 morcha presidents.
Shazia Ilmi, Abhay Verma, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mohan Singh Bisht, Jai Prakash, Rajeev Babbar, Sardar Kulwant Singh Bhaat were appointed vice-presidents.
Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Ravinder Gupta and Rakesh Bhatia have appointed general secretaries while Harish Khurana, Aman Sinha, Ashwani Upadhyay, Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar and Ashok Goyal will now be spokespersons.
