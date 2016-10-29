Manoj Nayak gets bail

Manoj Nayak, promoter of city-based SUM Hospital arrested in connection with the fire tragedy in the hospital that had claimed 28 lives, was grated bail by Khurda Additional District and Sessions Judge-II on Friday.

The bail was allowed upon furnishing of bond of Rs. 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount and on condition that he would cooperate with the investigation.

Subsequent to granting of bail, the founder of SUM Hospital was released from Jharpada Special Jail, Bhubaneswar, in the evening. Pusparaj Samantsinhar, SUM Hospital Medical Superintendent, who was arrested in connection with the fire tragedy, was also released from the jail after granting of bail.

After hearing prosecution and defence for more than two hours on Friday, the local court had reserved its judgement. “Mr. Nayak was completely innocent. He was unnecessarily dragged into the controversy,” said S. S. Das, counsel of Mr. Nayak.

As many as 19 patients had lost their lives in the fire tragedy in SUM Hospital on October 17 last. Subsequently, nine more critically ill patients died in different hospitals. Post-mortem report of 19 patients, who died on the day the fire engulfed the dialysis and medicine ward of SUM Hospital, suggested most patients died of asphyxia while there was no burn injury.

On October 20, Mr. Nayak had surrendered before Khandagiri Police Station barely few hours after Commissionerate Police for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack issued look out circular against his name.

But the granting of bail to Mr. Nayak seemed to be temporary relief as the Enforcement Directorate upon direction of Special Investigation Team on black money stepped up its probe.

Siksha O Anusandhan University established by Mr. Nayak was asked to submit detailed financial transactions of different institutions operating under its banner from 2005 to 2016. The financial details included fees collected on account of admission, earning from patient care and other source of income.