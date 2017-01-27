Man wanted for murders held

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an alleged criminal wanted in more than 20 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and cases under the Arms Act. The accused has been identified as Nawab Khan alias Sahil (24).

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said that he was also the prime accused in a murder case reported on January 21 in JJ Colony in Bindapur. In that case a man was shot and attacked with swords.

Feud with rival

According to the police, Sahil — previously involved in several cases of robbery, attempt to murder, Arms Act, Gambling Act, etc – had a feud with one Raju, who was a business rival.

Due to the running feud between them, Raju had attacked Sahil on two occasions. In retaliation, Sahil had planned to kill Raju as the latter and his associates were repeatedly threatening the accused.

Repeated threats

On January 21 too, Raju threatened Sahil and his associates at JJ Colony in Bindapur locality in south-west Delhi, the police said. “Raju arrived at the spot and later threatened them again, resulting in the murder using sword and pistol by Sahil and associates who later fled,” Mr. Yadav said. Externment proceeding has been initiated against Sahil, a history-sheeter, the official added.