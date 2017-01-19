Man wanted for attempt to murder held

The Crime Branch has arrested a management graduate wanted for allegedly shooting at a cab driver who tried to put a stop to a molestation bid last month. A case of attempt to murder had been registered at the Janak Puri police station.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Yadav, the accused has been identified as Ravinder.

Active member of gang

He is an active member of the Saddam Gauri gang that is active in west and south-west Delhi.

Police said they were tipped off about Ravinder coming to meet his aides near the Dwarka Sector 10 Metro station. Based on this, the police arrested Ravinder.

Accused confesses

Upon interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the attempt to murder case.

“The accused said that around 10.30 p.m. on December 19 last year, he and his accomplices — Anshu Gupta, Ramesh and Pradeep — were trying to molest a girl near the Tilak Pul area. One passerby, Sanjay Kumar, interfered and asked them to desist. Enraged, Anshu Gupta threatened Kumar at gunpoint. Instigated by his accomplices, he fired at Kumar and then fled. Later, Anshu and Ramesh were arrested, while Ravinder and Pradeep evaded arrest,” said JCP Yadav.

The victim later told the police that one of the men had taken out a pistol and opened fire, saying he was teaching Sanjay a “lesson for his social service”.

According to the police, Ravinder came in contact with local criminals in 2010 and joined the Saddam Gauri gang, which is involved in offences like running the satta mafia and extorting money from other satta operators.

Ravinder himself was involved in several cases and has been arrested earlier.