Man threatens to kill Kejriwal

: A man called up Police Control Room on Wednesday threatening to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the police said. However, it later turned out to be a hoax call and the caller identified was termed by the police as a “drunkard”.

“A call was received around 6.16 pm at the police control room today but it was later found to be hoax. The caller was later identified as Ravinder Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Khajuri Khas. When local police reached his home, neighbours told them that he was a drunkard. He hasn’t been found yet,” the police said. The police added that police, Tiwari said he will shoot Mr. Kejriwal, but when asked about his identity, he said: “I will reveal my identity only if I am shot dead.” Sources said as a precautionary measure, the Chief Minister’s Office was informed about the call. PTI