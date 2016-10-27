Man stabs wife to death inside car

New Delhi: A 58-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed to death by her husband inside their car in a posh residential locality of Anand Niketan in South Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accused had tried to drive away with the dying woman inside, but was immediately intercepted by a PCR van stationed the site of crime. The accused killer was nabbed and has been booked for murder.

The suspected 60-year-old killer, Manoj Monga, has claimed during interrogation that he was infuriated with his wife’s response when he asked about the identity of a person who had called on her phone.

Investigators, however, are unwilling to buy his explanation. “He was unable to satisfactorily explain why he was carrying a knife in his car. It was a big knife, a kind that is not usually carried anywhere. It appears he was mentally prepared to attack her for quite sometime,” alleged an interrogator.

The dead woman has been identified as Manju Monga. “Having worked as a councillor with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) until a few years ago, Manju was working at a boutique located in a residential colony of Anand Niketan,” said Nupur Prasad, Additional DCP (South).

Manoj had told police he was a manager at a guitar training institute in South Delhi. “But we spoke to the couple’s children who said the accused was unemployed. The institute is run by his sister and he just whiles away his time there,” said an officer. The couple lived with their son and daughter in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

On occasions, Manoj would drop his wife to work in their Santro car. Wednesday was one such occasion. As the couple neared Manju’s workplace, an argument broke out between them.

According to Raj, a young security guard who was also an eyewitness, Manoj began the assault by beating the woman with his fists before pulling her hair, all the action happening inside the car.

“He then suddenly pulled out a large blunt knife from under his seat and began stabbing her all over her body,” said Raj. When Raj tried to prevent the attack, the assailant drove away.

An alarm was raised which drew the attention of some policemen seated in a PCR van crossing the street. They immediately intercepted the car, barely 100 metres from the spot where the assault began.

“By the time we could stop the attack, the woman had already suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where she was declared brought dead. She had suffered four stab wounds, including in her face, neck and abdomen,” said a senior police officer.

The assailant, meanwhile, was nabbed by the PCR staff who handed him over to the local police. He has been medically examined, also to ascertain whether or not he was drunk at the time of the murder.