Man stabbed to death over ₹50

A quarrel over a paltry sum of ₹50 resulted in a murder, when two men stabbed their friend to death in north-west Delhi’s Kanjhawala on New Year Eve, the police said on Sunday.

One accused on the run

The Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested two men for allegedly killing their friend, even as the third accused is on the run. A senior police officer said Shambhu was arrested along with his associate Mobin for killing Malkhan after they had a fight while consuming liquor on the evening of December 31.

‘Intent to kill’

According to the police, Shambhu disclosed during interrogation that he and Mobin knew Malkhan and that the trio were consuming liquor near a canal that day.

“During consumption of alcohol, a quarrel broke out between Mobin and Malkhan over a matter involving around ₹50. Being his friend, Shambhu supported Mobin. They both hit Malkhan with the intention of killing him,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

Father’s complaint

Mr. Yadav added that a complaint was filed by the father of the deceased. As per the complaint, Malkhan had gone to their neighbour’s house on December 31, but failed to return.

The next morning, his body, riddled with injury marks, was found near a canal adjacent to their colony.