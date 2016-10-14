Man stabbed to death in Punjab

A 29-year-old man was fatally attacked by some persons for allegedly opposing illegal liquor trade here, an incident which comes close on the heels of a Dalit youth being killed over illicit liquor trade-related rivalry.

Manish Luthra was stabbed by some persons late on Wednesday night in Basti Sheikh area here over an old enmity following which he died this morning, Jalandhar Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Dalbir Singh Buttar said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

Police sources said they suspect that the accused are involved in liquor trade.

The locals claimed that Mr Luthra was murdered for protesting illegal liquor trade in the area and had warned the accused that he would approach the police regarding the matter. - PTI