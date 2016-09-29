Man shot dead on busy south Delhi street

A 25-year-old man was shot dead by some youths on a busy street in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday evening.

The victim, Aman, was driving a Maruti Swift car when a street cart brushed against his vehicle around 5.30 p.m. The cart owner and Aman entered into a argument, but the matter was quickly settled between them, said the police.

Even as the cart owner walked away, three local youths took on Aman for entering into an argument in their locality.

Aman apparently tried to exit the scene claiming that he too belonged to the same locality, but the three youths did not listen to him.

The arguments turned into a brawl and one of the youths allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired thrice at Aman.

“One bullet hit the victim. He was rushed to Batra Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injury,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (South-East).

The police registered a case of murder, but were yet to nab the killers at the time of filing this report.