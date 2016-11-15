Man shot at by robbers

: A 37-year-old grocery store owner was allegedly shot at by robbers in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka on Monday.
According to the police, the incident happened when the victim, Satyapal, had gone to a gym near Ramphal Chowk.
“Satyapal had parked his car near the gym. When he came back and entered the car, a person ran away with his bag that he had kept on the back seat. The bag contained gym equipment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surender Kumar.
Satyapal went after the robber, who was soon joined by an accomplice. They then fired aerial shots to scare Satyapal. However, when the victim kept chasing them, they shot him on his thighs, said Mr. Kumar.
Satyapal was taken to a hospital and later discharged.
The victim had purportedly told the police that his bag contained Rs. 25,000, but later said it had only gym equipment.
Probe on
According to the police, one of the assailants has been captured on a CCTV.
“Efforts are on to identify the accused. We are probing if they had enmity with Satyapal,” said Mr. Kumar
