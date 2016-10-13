Delhi

Man kills self

Upset over the loss of his job and failed marriage, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, the police said on Wednesday.

Mahender allegedly hanged himself at his rented house on Tuesday evening, a police officer said. He had separated from his wife a couple of years ago and used to stay with his grandmother, the officer said. He has an eight-year-old son who stays with his grandparents in Madanpur Khadar.

‘Distressed’

He was a driver, but had lost his job recently and was working as a painter. He was distressed as he also had to support his grandmother who had brought him up, the officer said.

On Tuesday, Mahender returned home after dropping off his grandmother, who was going to attend a function around 6 p.m., and hanged himself, the police said.

A neighbour was going to the terrace when she saw the room doors ajar and Mahender’s body hanging inside. She alerted the landlord who made a PCR call.

No suicide note was found, the police said. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY