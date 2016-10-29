Man kills mother-in-law

: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law and hurting three others in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Friday.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, Chintu, had a feud with his wife, Renu, over dowry demands. The police suspect this could have been the motive behind the attacks.

“Chintu first attacked Renu. When his mother-in-law, Roshni, tried to intervene, he hit her on the head with a tent nail. He also hurt his father-in-law, Trilok Chand, when he tried to stop him,” said a police officer.

Later, he dragged Renu by the hair and took her to the terrace.

When their children—Laddoo (5) and Neha (7)— started calling for help, he allegedly pushed Neha off the terrace.

Accused nabbed

Neighbours rushed to the spot upon hearing the screams. Chintu tried to flee, but was caught.

He was beaten up and locked in a room until the police arrived.

The injured were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, where Roshni was declared dead on arrival.

The others have suffered head injuries, and are said to be critical.

Harassment allegations

Renu’s brother, Ashwani, who was away at work when the incident happened, told the police Chintu and his family members had been harassing Renu over dowry since their marriage eight years ago.

Chintu’s family members had even assaulted Renu after which she had returned to her parents.

In a statement, Renu’s family members further claimed that Chintu had been threatening them with dire consequences since then.

A few days back, Chintu’s family members had agreed to allow Renu to stay with her family.

However, Chintu had refused to accept the arrangement.