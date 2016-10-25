Man kills child by smashing her head on temple stairs

: A rickshaw-puller allegedly killed a two-year-old girl by smashing her head against the stairs of a temple in west Delhi’s Ranhola on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old accused, Amit Kumar, told the police that the girl was possessed by “evil spirits” and that he was “saving the world” by killing her.

He also claimed to be a believer in ghosts and understand their “language”.

Reports awaited

The police have sent the girl’s body for post-mortem. Senior officers said that though it was unlikely the child was sexually abused, they would wait for the autopsy report before jumping to a conclusion.

The child lived with her parents in Ranhola. Her parents work as daily-wage labourers.

She was playing outside her home when Amit picked her up and took her away to a temple close-by.

“Amit smashed the child’s head repeatedly on the temple’s stairs, killing her on the spot. Since it is a congested area, a woman and a street vendor witnessed the crime,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP (West).

Police to the rescue

The girl’s parents, meanwhile, called the PCR number on not finding her.

The police arrived at the spot to find the girl’s body outside the temple. The accused was immediately arrested.

“He said he wanted to rid the world of the kaal . He comes across as depressed,” said the DCP.

Amit lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim. Staying unemployed most of the times, the accused sometimes takes to pulling a rickshaw.