Man killed, relative injured as car rams scooty

A 25-year-old man was killed and his relative injured after their scooty was hit by a car in west Delhi’s Ranhola on Tuesday.
Car yet to be identified
While the car, which was allegedly speeding, is yet to be identified, the police are trying to put together the sequence of events based on inputs from a passerby who witnessed the accident.
The deceased, identified as Satish, was riding the scooty with his relative, Rajesh, 45, seated behind him.
They worked at a stitching unit in Khyala area and would commute to and from work together.
They were returning home to Ranhola when the car rammed their scooty.
The duo was thrown off the two-wheeler even as the car sped away.
