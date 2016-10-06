Delhi

Man killed, relative injured as car rams scooty

A 25-year-old man was killed and his relative injured after their scooty was hit by a car in west Delhi’s Ranhola on Tuesday.

Car yet to be identified

While the car, which was allegedly speeding, is yet to be identified, the police are trying to put together the sequence of events based on inputs from a passerby who witnessed the accident.

The deceased, identified as Satish, was riding the scooty with his relative, Rajesh, 45, seated behind him.

They worked at a stitching unit in Khyala area and would commute to and from work together.

They were returning home to Ranhola when the car rammed their scooty.

The duo was thrown off the two-wheeler even as the car sped away.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY