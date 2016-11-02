Man jailed for sexually assaulting toddler

: A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment by a court here for sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl.

The court convicted Kalicharan, a Delhi resident, for the offence under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act while holding that the testimony of victim’s mother, who was the main witness, could not be challenged during cross-examination.

“The prosecution has been able to prove its case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sharma said.

The court also directed that suitable compensation be paid to the girl through the Delhi Legal Services Authority.

According to the prosecution, in March 2013, the girl left home and did not return. While searching for

her, the girl’s mother went to the terrace of a building and saw Kalicharan sexually assaulting the child in a toilet.

On seeing the woman, the man fled from the spot and the matter was reported to the police.

Kalicharan was known to the victim’s family as he was the uncle of their landlord.

During the trial, the man claimed he had been falsely implicated by the child’s mother as she had not paid him rent as demanded by him.

The court also noted that the man’s grandson was cited as a witness and his statement recorded before a magistrate earlier, but when he appeared before the court, he could not depose anything as his memory had faded by that time. —PTI