Man held with Rs.70 lakh in 100 denomination

A doctor carrying about Rs.70 lakh cash in denominations of Rs.100 notes in his car was intercepted by the police in central Delhi’s Forest Ridge area on Wednesday afternoon.

Tip-off

The police were acting on an input that the doctor, who runs a private clinic in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, was carrying Rs.2.5 crore in cash.

The traffic police in Forest Ridge area were alerted and they stopped his car around 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday. When the car was checked, only Rs.69.86 lakh in cash was recovered.

I-T department informed

He told police that he had collected the cash from a friend in Paharganj and was headed home. The doctor was taken to Paharganj police station, after which the Income Tax Department was informed. The source and destination of the cash is being probed by I-T officials, said a senior police officer.

No case

No case in this connection has been registered as police claimed they would have little role to play after bringing in the I-T Department.

