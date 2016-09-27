Man held for killing mother, sister

: More than a week after a woman and a teenage girl were found dead with gunshot injuries in the Industrial Model Township of Manesar here, the Gurgaon Police on Monday arrested three people in connection with the case.

The police claimed that the woman, Sunita, and her daugther Ritika, both residents of Najafgarh in Delhi, were strangulated and shot at by her son, Sumit, along with his friends Dharambir and Pradeep.

Sumit, according to the police, felt humiliated by the fact that his mother and sister ran a prostitution ring from their house. “Everyone in the neighbourhood knew about it, and would taunt him. Even his friends would call him with derogatory names,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector, Crime Branch, Sanjay Kumar.

Act of revenge?

Sumit purportedly told the police that he tried to exhort her mother and sister to get out of it, but the two would not mend their ways. “He then decided to eliminate the two, and hatched a plan with his friends a week ago. Dharambir, the son of a Delhi Police Head Constable, arranged for a country-made pistol and a car for the commission of crime,” said Mr. Kumar.

As per the plan, Sumit convinced Sunita and Ritika to go for a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan along with his friends. On September 18, Sumit along with mother, sister and two friends left for the temple, and reached Manesar around 11-30 p.m.

“On their way, the five had a drinking session in the car. Ritika, who initially refused, agreed to drink at the insistence of her mother. After the mother-daughter duo got drunk, Sumit and Dharambir allegedly strangulated Sunita and Pradeep strangled Ritika. The trio then dumped them at an isolated place near IMT-Manesar, and shot at them to ensure that they were dead. While Sunita was shot twice, Ritika was shot once,” said Mr. Kumar.

The three then returned to Najafgarh, and kept a low profile. The bodies were recovered on the morning of September 19 morning after a local informed the Police Control Room. But the bodies could not be identified, and were eventually cremated.

Walking into a trap

The three were arrested on Sunday night when they returned to Manesar to enquire from the locals about the progress in the case.

“We had a tip-off that three men carrying arms were loitering in Manesar. Therefore, we put up barricades and nabbed the three. They have confessed to their involvement in the killings. Two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and the car used in the commission of crime have been seized,” said Mr. Kumar.

Sumit also purportedly told the police that his mother had poisoned his father to death when he was young.