Delhi

Man held for extortion

The north-west district police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from victims by threatening to implicate them in a false rape case.

“Sunil Kumar Pal was booked for extortion in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar. He was in the uniform of a Home Guard at the time of arrest. He served as Home Guard at Sultanpuri police station prior to this incident,” said a senior police officer.

It is alleged that the accused is the kingpin of the racket.

In the case registered at Vijay Vihar, he and his accomplices, including a woman, allegedly extorted Rs.1.1 lakh from the complainant.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:27:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Man-held-for-extortion/article16075113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY