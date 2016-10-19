Man held for extortion

The north-west district police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from victims by threatening to implicate them in a false rape case.

“Sunil Kumar Pal was booked for extortion in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar. He was in the uniform of a Home Guard at the time of arrest. He served as Home Guard at Sultanpuri police station prior to this incident,” said a senior police officer.

It is alleged that the accused is the kingpin of the racket.

In the case registered at Vijay Vihar, he and his accomplices, including a woman, allegedly extorted Rs.1.1 lakh from the complainant.