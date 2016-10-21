Man held for attacking estranged wife with acid following argument

: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her estranged husband following an argument at a park in Rohini on Tuesday evening.

According to the woman, her husband assaulted her before and after the attack. The second time, she said, he dragged her and rubbed her body over the acid that fell on the ground. Her sister, who is 10-years-old, had a narrow escape, her family said. Talking to The Hindu , the victim, Amanpreet Kaur, said she had gone against her family’s wishes to marry Pradeep Singh Sunny. However, differences soon surfaced between the couple, leading to a spell of torture and demand for money, the family claimed.

‘Previously threatened’

The victim had allegedly left her husband’s house on October 5, and moved back with her mother. In fact, the husband reportedly threatened to harm her.

“On Tuesday night, my sister and I had stepped out to call my aunt from a beauty parlour. On the way, Pradeep and his cousin Jeetu stopped us. They took us to a park where my husband first assaulted me and then poured a liquid he was carrying in a glass bottle. I was numb for a few seconds before I realised that there was a burning sensation on my body,” said Amanpreet.

By the time she realised what had happened, the victim saw her husband heading towards her younger sister. In an attempt to save her, she said, some acid fell on Pradeep as well.

“My sister ran out of the park to alert the family while Pradeep dragged me and rubbed my body against the ground where the acid had spilt. I was rescued after my family arrived and the two men ran away,” Amanpreet claimed.

Interestingly, it was Pradeep who called the PCR and headed to the police station to complain against the woman.

His mother, Harjinder Kaur, claimed that her son was innocent and that it was Amanpreet who was carrying the acid in a bottle.

She dismissed the woman’s family’s allegations of demands for money. Instead, she accused them of trying to separate the couple.

She added that Amanpreet had an abortion in a bid to end the marriage despite their pleas to keep the baby. According to the police, both the husband and wife suffered 35 to 40 per cent superficial to deep burns over the abdomen, neck, arms and face.

Pradeep has been booked and arrested.