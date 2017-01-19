Man held after wife’s kin allege dowry death

The family of a 25-year-old woman, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Tuesday, has claimed that she was beaten to death by her in-laws.

The husband of the deceased has been arrested after her mother filed a complaint. She also alleged that her daughter, Pooja, was being tortured by her in-laws for dowry. A case has been registered under section 304-B (dowry death) of the IPC.

Post-mortem report awaited

The police, however, said they were waiting for the post-mortem report.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) A.K. Singla said that though the family had alleged that there were injuries on Pooja’s body, it was unlikely that these led to her death. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night, following which Pooja’s husband, Sanjay, took her to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

A preliminary medical examination said that the deceased had not eaten for two days and there were traces of alcohol in her body, said a senior police officer. He added that there were minor abrasions on her body, but these did not suggest torture. The police said viscera samples have been preserved.

Pooja and Sanjay got married in 2010 and had two kids. In a statement recorded before the SDM, her mother alleged that Sanjay and his family tortured Pooja for dowry and that they had beaten her on Tuesday too.