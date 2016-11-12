Man dies cleaning drain

A scavenger died while another was hospitalised on Friday after they inhaled methane gas while cleaning a drain outside south Delhi’s Vasant Square Mall. The police have booked the mall owner for alleged negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan, a native of West Bengal.

Chandan and his colleague Israil, both aged between 25-28, went to clean the choked drain outside the mall. When Chandan went inside, he fainted due to the pungent odour, said a senior police officer. Israil panicked and jumped inside to rescue him. However, he also fainted.

A beat constable who saw Israil jumping in the sewer arranged for a rope and sought help from passers-bys to pull the duo out. They were rushed to the hospital where Chandan was declared brought dead while Israil is stated to be critical.

A case under IPC sections 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the mall owner.

Both of them were employees of World Class Services Private Limited. — PTI