Man booked for stalking IAS officer

: A man has been booked for allegedly harassing, stalking and threatening to throw acid on a senior woman IAS officer, who is Secretary to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The officer, in her complaint at the Chanakyapuri police station, said Manoj Kumar had been harassing her since 2008 when she was posted as a district magistrate in Bihar.

Even after she got a case registered against him, he allegedly continued to send her vulgar messages and make obscene calls to her.

In 2014, when she shifted to Delhi as Secretary to Mr. Prasad, the accused threatened to throw acid on her and attack her and her three-year-old daughter, the police said.

The complainant mentioned that the accused also called her many times at her office in the Ministry of Finance.

A case under Sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, and investigation is underway, said a senior police officer.—PTI