Man booked for attacking children with floor cleaner

A 70-year-old man has been booked for allegedly throwing an inflammable liquid on a group of eight persons, which included women and children, outside his residence in north-west Delhi’s Bharat Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

The police said that the accused, Vinod Kumar, was angry after the group allegedly lit a fire in front of his house to keep warm.

“On Sunday, we received a call that an elderly man threw acid at some children and women. We sent a team, which reported that he had thrown something like a floor cleaning liquid at six children and two women,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere. Chemical test results are still awaited.

According to the police, the victims complained of a burning sensation and were rushed to a hospital. The accused reportedly told the police that the incident happened when he objected to the children playing near his house.