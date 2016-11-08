Man beats daughter to death, arrested

: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father in north-west Delhi’s Rani Bagh last week. The accused, a rickshaw puller, has been arrested.

The incident happened on the evening of November 2 in Pitampura village.

The motive behind the murder, the victim’s mother has told the police, was that the man was miffed over his daughter staying out of home for long spells, sometimes for days together. She, however, never disclosed to her parents where she went.

Pushed to the border

All this caused the accused to think that it would leave a bad influence on his other children—four daughters and one son.

“When she left home for the third time on October 30, my husband had warned me that he would not spare her if she returned. When she came back three days later, he asked her where she had been. When she did not reply, he started thrashing her with a rod. I tried to intervene but he pushed me away,” said the woman in her complaint.

“When the rod broke apart, he picked up a wooden bat and hit it on her head. When that bat also gave way, he repeated the same with another rod before smashing her head on the cement floor. She then fell unconscious,” said the woman in her complaint.

A case has been registered at the Rani Bagh police station. The police said the accused had confessed to his involvement in the crime.