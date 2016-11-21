Man arrested with Rs.96 lakh

In what is the third big catch since the demonetisation announcement, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man with Rs.96 lakh from east Delhi’s Anand Vihar.

However, unlike the previous cases in which the police did not lodge a case and only informed the Income Tax Department, the man in the latest incident was arrested and booked under the Delhi Police Act.

Nazar-e-Alam, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, has been booked under section 103 of the Delhi Police Act, which pertains to “possession of property of which no satisfactory account can be given”.

Rishi Pal, DCP (East), said Alam was caught during a regular check at the main entry of the Anand Vihar inter-State bus terminal. A search found bundles of Rs. 1,000 notes in his bag. “A total of Rs.96 lakh was found. The accused did not offer a satisfactory explanation,” said the officer.

The money was then seized and the Income Tax Department informed, said the officer.

The first of such seizures was made from a doctor in central Delhi’s Forest Ridge area on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police had intercepted the doctor’s Maruti Suzuki Swift car and searched the vehicle to find Rs.70 lakh in denominations of Rs.100. The doctor told the police that he had collected the cash from a friend in Paharganj. He was taken to the Paharganj police station, after which the I-T Department was informed.

In another case, a man named Mahadev Bhandari was detained on the Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani train carrying Rs.50 lakh cash in denominations of Rs.1,000.