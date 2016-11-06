Man acquitted as complainants turn hostile

: A court here has acquitted a man in a dowry death case as the victim’s mother and brother retracted their statements during the trial of the case.

The victim had committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at her matrimonial home in north Delhi’s Timarpur in 2014.

The police had lodged the case on the statement of the victim’s mother that the husband had driven her to commit suicide by harassing her for dowry.

Later, in her statement before a Metropolitan Magistrate, she had reiterated the charges.

During the trial, however, she denied having made the statement before the Magistrate. She said due to the death of her daughter, she had become unconscious. She also displayed ignorance about the case.

She further stated that she did not know the reason for her daughter’s death.

The victim’s brother denied that he had stated before the police that the man and his family members were not happy with the articles give to his sister at the time of her marriage.

Following the two family members turning hostile, the court dispensed with examining the other witnesses and recording the statement of the husband.

“The court finds that the prosecution has not been able to substantiate the allegations levelled against the accused regarding any of the offences under Sections 498A ( subjecting a married woman to cruelty) or 304 B (dowry death) IPC,’’ Additional Sessions Judge Narinder Kumar said.