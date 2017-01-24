Man ‘impersonates’ AIIMS doctor, held

The police are questioning a man who was allegedly trying to pass off as an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor and duping patients in Safdarjung Hospital.

The suspect identified as Avinash Anand, who told the police that he has a Ph.D in Yoga and that he was at Sadjarjung hospital to meet a patient from his village who is undergoing treatment there.

No case registered

“We are verifying the allegations of the hospital and the man is being questioned. No case has been registered as of now,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal.

The medcial superitendent of Safdarjung hospital has already given a complaint to Safadarjung Encalve police station in this regard.

They said that they suspected him as he was not able to understand medical terminologies and when they cheked AIIMS records, no doctor with the name Avinash Anand could be found.

Video of suspect

In a video captured by a doctor at the police station, Anand is said to be apologising. Further probe is underway.

