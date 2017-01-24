Delhi

Man ‘impersonates’ AIIMS doctor, held

Safdarjung Hospital authorities reported incident

The police are questioning a man who was allegedly trying to pass off as an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor and duping patients in Safdarjung Hospital.

The suspect identified as Avinash Anand, who told the police that he has a Ph.D in Yoga and that he was at Sadjarjung hospital to meet a patient from his village who is undergoing treatment there.

No case registered

“We are verifying the allegations of the hospital and the man is being questioned. No case has been registered as of now,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal.

The medcial superitendent of Safdarjung hospital has already given a complaint to Safadarjung Encalve police station in this regard.

They said that they suspected him as he was not able to understand medical terminologies and when they cheked AIIMS records, no doctor with the name Avinash Anand could be found.

Video of suspect

In a video captured by a doctor at the police station, Anand is said to be apologising. Further probe is underway.

No case has been registered so far.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:42:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Man-%E2%80%98impersonates%E2%80%99-AIIMS-doctor-held/article17084380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY