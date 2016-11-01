Maid jumps to death

: A teenage domestic help allegedly jumped to her death from the fourth floor of a building in Anand Vihar on Monday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, said the police. No suicide note, however, was found at the spot.

The deceased, Nidhi (16), was scheduled to go to her village in Bihar’s Samastipur on Monday.

However, when her mother, Sushila, came to pick her up at house no. 279 in AGCR Encalve where she worked, the girl was not found there.

The house belongs to one Rajesh, a businessman who deals in marble.

“Rajesh along with his family members and the girl’s mother initiated a search. They found Nidhi’s bloodied body in a service lane next to the house. She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said a police officer. The house owner’s family has told the police that Nidhi’s mother wanted to take her to Bihar for celebrating the upcoming festival of Chhat, but the girl was reluctant to go. They even had an argument over it.

“The family has claimed that this provoked the girl to take the extreme step, but we are verifying these claims,” said the officer.

Nidhi stayed in a rented accommodation at Karkardooma here, and had been working at Rajesh’s house for the past three months.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and inquest proceedings have started.