Delhi

Madhu Vihar builder held over financier’s murder

The accused allegedly claimed that it was a case of suicide

: A builder has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Govind Ballabh Swami, a financier whose body was found earlier this week at the courtyard of the apartment in Madhu Vihar. The police said that Mr. Swami, who owned a chartered accountancy firm in east Delhi, was pushed off the balcony of the apartment by Sunil Uppal during an argument over a matter of Rs 70 lakh.

Mr. Swami (42) was found on the courtyard of Aman Apartment on November 3. His family members told the police that he had gone to Mr. Uppal’s house to collect commission money but was locked up and forced to sign on blank papers.

Based on the family's allegations, police questioned Mr. Uppal, who allegedly tried to mislead them, saying that Mr. Swami had committed suicide. He allegedly even showed them a suicide note which claimed that Mr. Swami was suffering from depression. He also smashed a few flower pots on the fifth floor balcony to make the incident look like a suicide, the police said.



‘Inconsistent statement’

“We found several inconsistencies in his statement and have registered a case of murder. He was taken into custody and questioned, during which he broke down and admitted to having pushed Mr. Swami off the balcony. Investigation has also revealed that Mr. Uppal had damaged Mr. Swami’s phone to establish the suicide theory,” said a police officer.



The financier’s family said that during a visit for commission money, the builder locked

up the victim and forced him to sign blank papers



