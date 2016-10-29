MS Law College shut down following students’ unrest

With the students’ unrest following post-election violence between two groups of students inside the campus, the authorities of Madhusudan Law College here on Friday have shut down the college indefinitely.

“We have asked the students to vacate the college campus and hostels by 6 pm on Friday and handed over the campus to the police,” informed College Principal Prof S K Nanda adding that sincere efforts by the authorities failed to restore normality on the campus.

Trouble began in the premier law college of the State on October 25 when newly-elected general secretary of the students’ union Satabdi Samantray allegedly slapped another girl student Rohini Biswal after a heated exchange of words. Rohini had lost to Satabdi in the elections held earlier this month.

Soon, the supporters of both the students jumped into the fray leading to mass protests and counter protests even as two cases were registered in the local Malgodown police station. Stepping in to resolve the matter amicably, the College Disciplinary Committee found Satabdi guilty and after a reprimand, she was asked to tender an unconditional apology.

But an adamant Rohini and her supporters did not accept the written apology and continued to create ruckus inside the campus demanding that Satabdi be rusticated from the college.