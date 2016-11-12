MPs demand more trains, better facilities at stations

Six Lok Sabha members and members of rail users’ committee interacted with senior officials of East Central Railway (ECR) zone here on Friday to demand additional trains and bettering civic amenities in stations.

ECR General Manager D. K .Gayen assured them to look into the suggestions.

The occasion was meeting of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee here, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ECR Arvind Kumar Rajak said in a statement.

The six MPs - Ajay Nishad, Virendra Kumar Chaudhary, Cheddi Paswan, C. P. Thakur, Satish Chandra Dubey and Ram Kumar Kushwaha - participated in the meeting and made suggestions for scaling up facilities in their areas.

Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad sought a MEMU train from Muzaffarpur to Patna for convenience of daily passengers.

C. P. Thakur was for a road over bridge at Hajipur, halt of trains at Khusrupur and a halt in between Daniyawa and Biharsharif, the statement said.

Sasaram MP Cheddi Paswan sought stoppage of Rajdhani at Sasaram railway station and further enhancing civil amenities at the station.

Additional GM T. P. Singh, Chief Administrative Officer L. M. Jha and Principal Chief Engineer Hemant Kumar Singh and other officers participated in the meet to take down suggestions for betterment of functioning of Railway in ECR.

Secretary of the committee and Deputy GM (Personnel) B. K.Singh made a brief presentation.

ECR comprises of five divisions including Danapur, Mughalsarai, Sonepur, Samastipur and Dhanbad. PTI