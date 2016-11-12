MPs demand more trains, better facilities at stations

Six Lok Sabha members and members of rail users’ committee interacted with senior officials of East Central Railway (ECR) zone here on Friday to demand additional trains and bettering civic amenities in stations.
ECR General Manager D. K .Gayen assured them to look into the suggestions.
The occasion was meeting of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee here, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ECR Arvind Kumar Rajak said in a statement.
The six MPs - Ajay Nishad, Virendra Kumar Chaudhary, Cheddi Paswan, C. P. Thakur, Satish Chandra Dubey and Ram Kumar Kushwaha - participated in the meeting and made suggestions for scaling up facilities in their areas.
Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad sought a MEMU train from Muzaffarpur to Patna for convenience of daily passengers.
C. P. Thakur was for a road over bridge at Hajipur, halt of trains at Khusrupur and a halt in between Daniyawa and Biharsharif, the statement said.
Sasaram MP Cheddi Paswan sought stoppage of Rajdhani at Sasaram railway station and further enhancing civil amenities at the station.
Additional GM T. P. Singh, Chief Administrative Officer L. M. Jha and Principal Chief Engineer Hemant Kumar Singh and other officers participated in the meet to take down suggestions for betterment of functioning of Railway in ECR.
Secretary of the committee and Deputy GM (Personnel) B. K.Singh made a brief presentation.
ECR comprises of five divisions including Danapur, Mughalsarai, Sonepur, Samastipur and Dhanbad. PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor