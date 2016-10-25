MPs, MLAs should not take part in poll campaigns: PIL

The practice of Ministers and sitting Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies participating in poll campaigns for their parties has been questioned in a PIL filed in the Delhi High Court.

‘They are public servants’

The petition contends that Ministers, MPs and MLAs are public servants, and under the law, public servants are prohibited from participating in elections except to the extent of casting their vote.

The matter was listed before a Bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal on Monday.

However, as the Bench did not sit the matter was listed for hearing on November 23.

‘Should work

for the nation’

The petitioner has contended that after MPs and MLAs are administered the oath of office, “it should be presumed that they will only work for the nation and not for any political party during the tenure of his/her office”.

“Whether MPs, MLAs, Ministers and Prime Ministers who as public servants within meaning of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, should also be treated as public servant in equal manner as other public servants of Government,” said petitioner Mohan Singh, a retired Sub-Inspector.

He said that the elected representatives, during their tenure, should not try to gain political mileage by indulging in political activities.

Also, the petiotioner sought directions to the Centre to treat MP and MLAs as public servants, besides seeking a “direction to prohibit MPs/MLAs from participating in any political activities during the tenure of their office”. — PTI

Plea says elected representatives should not

try to gain

political mileage