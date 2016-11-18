MP traffic constable offers kidney to Sushma Swaraj

A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted about her kidney failure, a traffic constable of the Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday offered to donate one of his kidneys to her.

“I wish to donate one of my kidneys to Sushmaji,” 26-year-old Constable Gaurav Singh Dangi told PTI.

He said after he came to know that her kidneys have failed and needs a donor. “I got worried about her health. If after medical examinations my kidney is found fit for transplant, then I will donate one to her,” said Mr. Dangi is a resident of Tiharka village under Niwadi tehsil in Tikamgarh district.

He is serving as the traffic constable for the past three-and-a-half years.

Asked why he wanted to donate kidney to Ms. Swaraj, he said “I am impressed by her work. She is our External Affairs Minister and a good leader. Therefore, I have decided to donate my kidney to her and also made an offer through Twitter.”

Ms. Swaraj had on Wednesday tweeted that she was in AIIMS because of kidney failure.

“Presently, I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless.” she had tweeted.

She was admitted to AIIMS on November 7 and is being monitored by a team of doctors. - PTI