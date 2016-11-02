MP demands Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

BJP MP and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Tuesday demanded Bharat Ratna for Nobel Peace laureate and Tibetan leader Dalai Lama.

“The Dalai Lama is spreading the message of peace through Buddhism in the world, and I demand the Government of India to honour the spiritual leader with the Bharat Ratna,” he said at a book launch at the main Buddhist temple in Tsuglagkhang here.

The Dalai Lama released three books - ‘Red Shadow on Himalaya’ by Kumar, ‘If Autumn Comes’ by Kumar’s wife Santosh Shailza, and ‘Self Reliance leader Shanta Kumar’ by Hem Raj.

People, including Tibetans and foreigners, thronged the temple to get a glimpse of the 14th Dalai Lama. - PTI