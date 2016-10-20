MLA granted bail in extortion case

: A court here on Wednesday granted bail to AAP’s Matiala MLA Gulab Singh in an extortion case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishore Kumar at the Dwarka courts granted him bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 50,000, with one surety of a like amount.

While rejecting the police remand plea, the court had on Tuesday pulled up the Delhi Police stating that “in the application for issuance of non-bailable warrants (against the MLA), the investigating officer did not disclose the fact that the counsel for accused Gulab Singh had intimated to the SHO, Bindapur police station, in writing that his client was busy in Gujarat, and would be reaching Delhi by October 18.”

Delhi Police face flak

“The accused was diligent enough to join the investigation as and when he returns to Delhi. The police could have waited till the return of the accused to Delhi, but reasons best known to them, they rushed to Gujarat to nab the accused prior to attending the rally (in Surat). All this conduct of the police speaks a lot,” the judge observed.

The police had on September 13 registered a case under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against the MLA. Later, they got a non-bailable warrant issued against him on October 14 for allegedly not joining the probe.

The police had arrested the MLA on October 16 in Surat hours before AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s public rally in the city.