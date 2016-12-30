MLA’s friend accused of snatching car

A Noida-based businessman has named Bulandshahr MLA Bhagwan Sharma (better known as Guddu Pundit) in his complaint against a person who has allegedly taken away his Audi car and not returning it.

According to the complainant, Mahender Singh, he gave his car to one Rohit Sharma, who wanted to drive MLA Bhagwan Sharma to Delhi on November 3. The man, however, never returned the car.

Reacting to the complaint, the Mr. Sharma said it was an attempt by some BJP leaders to tarnish his image. The MLA, in fact, claimed that he had given Rs. 25 lakh to Singh to invest in a scheme. Noida Additional Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said, “We have received a complaint from one Mahender Singh. We are probing the case from all angles.”

‘Gave car in good faith’

According to the complaint lodged by Singh, a resident of Sector 44, Rohit came to his office on November 3 and asked him to give his Audi A5 car as his MLA friend Mr. Sharma had to go to Delhi.

“I gave my car to them in good faith. The next day, I asked Rohit to return the car. He said he needs it for three to four more days. Rohit never returned my car and abused my family over phone,” Singh said in his complaint.

“On December 18, I met Rohit in Sector 18 market. When I asked for my car, he threatened me with dire consequences and refused to return the car,” he added.

‘Political conspiracy’

MLA Sharma told The Hindu that it was Singh who had taken away his money and Mahindra Scorpio SUV. “I did not snatch his car. In fact, I helped him. Last month, I gave him Rs.25 lakh cash through Rohit Sharma as he promised me a return of Rs. 1 lakh per month against an investment of Rs. 1 crore...,” Mr. Sharma said.

